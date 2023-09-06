A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

Due to extensive work on southbound Interstate 5 in downtown San Diego this weekend, the San Diego Airport Authority is telling travelers leaving and headed to the city to expect delays.

A section of I-5 will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, with all traffic detoured to eastbound I-8 as Caltrans crews repair the bridge deck over State Route 163.

At least one lane of southbound I-5 will remain accessible from on-ramps south of I-8 for limited local and airport traffic, according to Caltrans San Diego.

Drivers headed to San Diego International Airport should take SR-163 south and follow signs to the airport, an airport authority statement said.

The airport authority advises travelers to allow more than 2 hours before their flight departs to allow for potential traffic congestion and delays and to take the airport’s free all-electric shuttle from the Old Town Transit Center or use the MTS 992 bus from the Santa Fe Transit Station.

The Fifth Avenue on-ramp will be closed to limit the amount of traffic using the single lane through the construction area.

Motorists heading through on I-5 are advised to take southbound Interstate 805 before they are redirected eastbound on I-8 to avoid delays through downtown.

Caltrans workers will also use the closure as an opportunity to clean, maintain, and inspect hard-to-reach areas, the agency said.

Caltrans will be performing a similar closure for the northbound side of I-5 at the end of the month. The northbound I-5 closure will begin at State Route 15 SR-15 on Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 1 at 5 a.m., with two lanes of traffic detoured to SR-15 and remaining northbound I-5 traffic directed to eastbound State Route 94.

Messaging signs will be in place to encourage alternate travel and advise of closures.

“This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come,” Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda said. “During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I-805, and SR-15.”

— City News Service