Union members stand with La Mesa City Council member Patricia Dillard and San Diego Democrats for Equality East Area Director Martín Campos last month. Photo credit: SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West via Facebook

Hundreds of health care workers are expected to attend a Labor Day rally at a La Mesa park.

Organized by SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, the 10 a.m. rally at Harry Griffen Park, 9550 Milden St., will include health care professionals, elected officials and labor leaders.

Those in attendance plan to “address the current challenges faced by workers in California and will highlight the urgent need for improved working conditions, better support systems and increased investment in the health care workforce,” union officials said.

Labor Day, the yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength and well-being of the nation, was first celebrated on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City.

In 1887, Oregon became the first state to formally recognize Labor Day. By 1894, 31 of the then-44 states had made Labor Day a holiday when Congress passed a bill designating the first Monday in September a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and territories.

– City News Service