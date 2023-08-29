Traffic on Interstate 5 in National City. Photo by Chris Stone

Labor Day weekend is just days away, and roadways and airways are expected to be busy as Southern Californians take advantage of the unofficial end of summer.

According to the Automobile Club of Southern California, the agency’s booking data for flights, hotels, rentals cars and cruises are up 4% domestically, compared to last year’s Labor Day holiday, and international bookings are up 44%.

Officials said the top travel destinations for Southern California residents over the upcoming weekend will be San Diego, Las Vegas, the Central Coast, Grand Canyon and Mexico.

Nationwide, the most popular international destinations are expected to be Vancouver, Rome, London, Dublin and Paris. The top five domestic travel destinations nationally are expected to be Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York and Las Vegas.

Citing data from transportation-analytics firm INRIX, the Auto Club warned that Thursday and Friday afternoons are expected to be the busiest times on the roads for travel.

“The best times to travel by car over Labor Day weekend are early in the morning or in the evening,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, said in a statement. “If you must travel during heavy traffic, navigation apps and local departments of transportation can help steer drivers around long delays.”

City News Service contributed to this article.