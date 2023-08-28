Scorching and potentially dangerous heat will hover over parts of the San Diego region through Wednesday before a cool-down brings some relief, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The NWS on Monday extended an excessive heat warning through Wednesday at 8 p.m. for the San Diego valleys including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, where the mercury was expected to range between 90 and 104.

In the deserts, an excessive heat warning was also stretched through 8 p.m. Wednesday, with temperatures predicted to reach between 112 and 118.

Meanwhile, a less severe heat advisory was in place, also through 8 p.m. Wednesday, for the mountains, with temperatures predicted to range between 90 and 102.

Heat peaks today and Tuesday due to strong high pressure over the Southwest US/Eastern Pacific. Fortunately it looks like we cool down from Wednesday onward! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/DHXpPc4Od0 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 28, 2023

On Monday, the city of San Diego reminded residents to stay safe and visit designated cool zones at dozens of recreation centers, libraries and other public buildings with air conditioning if needed. A full list of locations is at www.sandiego.gov/cool-zones.

Hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts were also reminded to take precautions when visiting local trails and open space parks.

“As with any significant change in weather conditions, preparedness is key,” said Chris Heiser executive director of the city’s Office of Emergency Services. “Extreme heat is no different. Make sure your family and pets stay hydrated and protected from the heat.”

The hot, dry conditions were also expected to bring elevated brush fire danger in vulnerable areas through at least Wednesday.

Downtown San Diego will remain in the low 80s through the early part of the week, but will drop to about 77 on Thursday, with a significant cooling trend expected heading into next weekend. Most of San Diego County will continue to be in the high 90s, but will cool down by the end of the week.

Highs Tuesday are forecast to be 78 to 83 near the coast, 88 to 92 inland, 91 to 96 in the western valleys, 98 to 103 near the foothills, 94 to 103 in the mountains and 113 to 117 in the deserts.

To help San Diegans understand and better prepare for environmental threats including high heat events, the city developed the San Diego Hazard Dashboard. This new tool is online at https://experience.arcgis.com.

The NWS advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

With a brief yet significant heat wave ongoing, here's some reminders on heat safety especially pertaining to hot vehicles & small children, as well as pet safety featuring Miss Gwen, the Weather-Ready Pug. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/u1xLVmZvlf — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 28, 2023

Children and pets should never be left inside vehicles without air conditioning for any length of time, as death could occur in minutes when temperatures are high.

Officials suggest learning the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible.

City News Service contributed to this article.