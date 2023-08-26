Photo courtesy The Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

The San Diego Humane Society will waive all adoption fees Saturday for the more than 900 animals ready for new homes in its shelters.

The “Clear the Shelters” day promotion is intended to find homes for the 359 dogs, 17 puppies, 174 cats, 248 kittens and many other species waiting for a second chance at love with a new family.

2023 has been an especially tough year for San Diego Humane Society. On July 7, the organization set a record with 2,584 animals in care. Earlier this week, there are 2,325 animals in SDHS care.

“Typically, summer is our busy time, but we were already breaking records in March with dogs in care,” said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “But even though the numbers are staggering, each animal here is an individual who deserves love and a home to call their own.”

The one-day adoption special is part of NBC Universal and Telemundo’s Clear the Shelters Month.

People “who have space in their heart and home for a new family member” can visit any of the San Diego Humane Society’s campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday to adopt a pet at no cost.

If they have a specific animal in mind, it is recommended to check the organization’s website first at sdhumane.org/adopt to help determine which campus is best to visit.

–City News Service