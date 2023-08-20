Cars and trucks navigate flooded roadways in the Tijuana River Valley Sunday afternoon. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

The American Red Cross has opened two shelters – one each in North and South County – in response to Tropical Storm Hilary.

According to San Diego County, these overnight storm shelters are available for people forced from their homes:

Corky Smith Gymnasium, 274 Pico Ave., San Marcos

Southwestern College Jaguar Aquatics Wellness and Sports, 900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista

The Red Cross shelters will offer food and a place to rest for people with a wide range of needs, including those with disabilities, children and seniors. Pets also will be accommodated.

In addition, shelters for those who are homeless have been active since Saturday in the San Diego area. Four locations are available.

Call 211 for assistance or show up directly to the following locations:

Father Joe’s Villages Shelter, 1501 Imperial Ave.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St.

San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St., and

People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) Interim Shelter, 1250 Sixth Ave.

– City News Service contributed to this report