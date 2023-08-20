National Weather Service radar shows heavy rain over Southern California at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Sunday afternoon for mountainous parts of central San Diego County amid heavy rainfall from Hilary.

The warning was issued at 12:48 p.m. and will be in place until 4 p.m.

“The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour,” the weather service said. “Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

Locations expected to experience flash flooding include Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Mount Laguna, Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca and Mount Laguna, Lake Cuyamaca, Hwy 79 between Julian and Lake Cuyamaca, Descanso, Pine Valley, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley and Agua Caliente, Boulder Creek and Guatay.

The weather service urged residents not to drive on flooded roads.