I-5 north sign in National City. Photo by Chris Stone

Hilary is losing strength and will move through San Diego on Sunday afternoon as a tropical storm. But it will still pack a punch with heavy rain, wind gusts up to 60 mph and possibly dangerous flash flooding.

Here are 10 tips for preparing for the first tropical storm to hit California since 1939:

1. Prepare an emergency supply kit. If you are a longtime California resident, your earthquake kit will suffice. There’s still time pick up water, batteries and non-perishable food at local stores.

2. Make sure your car has a full gas tank or is fully charged in case you need to evacuate.

3. Charge smartphones, laptops and other electronics in case the power goes out for an extended period.

4. Make sure your pets are in a safe place and cannot run away during heavy rain, wind and thunder.

5. Clear your yard, making sure there’s nothing that could blow around during the storm and damage your home.

6. If you have time, clear debris from gutters and downspouts.

7. If you rely on electrically operated medical equipment, make sure you have made backup power arrangements.

8. Stay off the roads during the storm because of the danger of flash flooding.

9. If the power goes out, visit sdge.com/outages for status updates.

10. Check local media frequently for updated forecasts and possible orders to evacuate.



