A young boy dodges a wave in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone

High pressure to the east was expected to bring warm temperatures to inland San Diego County for the middle of this week with the peak of the heat Tuesday through Thursday, the National Weather Service said Monday.

Satellite images Monday morning showed low clouds over the coastal waters extending inland across about the western half of the valleys.

The marine layer should become shallower with night and morning coastal low clouds and fog mostly limited to coastal areas for Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said.

Drier with less chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts was expected Monday and Tuesday, then a slight chance for rain on Wednesday.

There could be a more significant influx of monsoonal or tropical moisture for the weekend into early next week, but there were a wide range of potential outcomes, the NWS said.

Along the coast Monday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 74 to 79 degrees, the NWS said. Inland areas were predicted to be mostly sunny with highs from 81 to 84. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 88 to 98. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs 110.

For Thursday and Friday, the weak low pressure system farther off the central California coast could begin to move slowly eastward to a position near the central California coast late Friday.

In the near term, this should begin to spread cooling inland and bring drier southwest flow aloft.

Northwest wind gusts to around 20 knots were expected in the outer coastal waters each afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise no hazardous marine conditions through Friday.

–City News Service