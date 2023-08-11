The new shelter – a former motel in Barrio Logan – will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Photo via @Homeles_america Twitter

A new family shelter in Barrio Logan is open and will soon take in families relocated from the Golden Hall Bridge Shelter, it was announced Friday.

“The opening of this shelter for families experiencing homelessness is an important part of our comprehensive shelter strategy and the latest step in our wide-ranging approach toward addressing homelessness in San Diego,” said Mayor Todd Gloria, who announced the new shelter Friday along with members of the San Diego Housing Commission. “This facility is a major upgrade over the congregate shelter at Golden Hall. Forty-two unhoused families will now have private rooms — a far better living environment, especially for children.”

We are opening a new shelter for families in #BarrioLogan.



This will serve up to 168 people with a full slate of supportive services on-site.



This is all part of our Comprehensive Shelter Strategy that is getting people off the street and on a path to housing. #ForAllofUs pic.twitter.com/TIa1zk6b1a — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) August 11, 2023

Since 2019, Father Joe’s Villages operated the upper level of Golden Hall as a temporary shelter. The entirety of the hall was converted to a shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic, making it the largest homeless shelter in the region, providing at one time 534 beds, including 18 cribs. It supported families, transition-age youth and single men experiencing homelessness.

The new shelter — a former motel in Barrio Logan — will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. According to the city, residents will receive supportive services such as case management and help to locate permanent or longer-term housing, childcare and employment. The program will also provide basic services, such as three meals per day, private restrooms, laundry facilities, telephone access, messaging services and mail services.

“These unhoused families need our help. That is why this shelter program is so important,” said SDHC Vice Chair Ryan Clumpner. “This shelter program for families is one step in a comprehensive approach to provide shelter and housing options to meet the unique needs of unhoused residents.”

The housing commission is contracting with Alpha Project to operate the family shelter program while the city’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department administers the site lease. Total costs approach $2.5 million, consisting of a combination of the city general fund and community development block grant funds, to support shelter operations.

Gloria announced in February that Golden Hall, which was not designed as a permanent shelter, would be closed and the individuals housed there would be moved.

City News Service contributed to this article.