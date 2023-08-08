The sun rises over Encinitas on a hot morning. REUTERS/Mike Blake/file photo

The National Weather Service office in San Diego warned Tuesday of a week-long heat wave with near-record high temperatures beginning next Monday.

The heat wave is expected to continue through at least Aug. 20 with high temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above normal.

Meteorologist Alex Tardy said the abnormal heat is a result of a high-pressure heat dome in Texas and could set some new records.

“Another big push of heat coming in from Texas pushing westward across California,” said Tardy. “We could see some record highs for sure.”

The heat wave will gradually weaken by late August, he said.