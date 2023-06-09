A gray day in La Jolla. Photo via @LaJollaCom Twitter

A deep marine layer will keep coastal areas cool with possible morning drizzle through the weekend as “June gloom” continues in San Diego County.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego said the marine layer had deepened to 4,500 feet on Friday morning with drizzle reported in the inland valleys.

“A little warmer inland today, then slight cooling on Saturday and greater cooling on Sunday as a low-pressure system moves slowly inland through southern California through the weekend,” the weather wervice said.

“The marine layer will deepen into the weekend, then decrease in depth the latter half of

next week,” the agency added.

Highs on Friday will be 69 to 73 along the coast, 72 to 77 in the valleys, 70 to 80 in the mountains and 95 to 99 in the deserts.

It will be several degrees cooler across the region on Saturday and Sunday.

“If you’re looking for warmth, head out to the deserts where highs will remain in the 90s for much of the weekend,” he weather service said.