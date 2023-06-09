The Western Selects Hockey team of 2023. Courtesy photo

Four youth athletes from San Diego County have been selected by the elite Western Selects Hockey to compete at The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament in Edmonton, Alberta this July.

The Western Selects Brick Team is comprised of elite players, including Harrison Cook of Escondido, Jake Johnson of San Marcos, Zak Rappleyea of Spring Valley and Kyan Tosczak of Vista. The team will compete in high-level birth-year tournaments, comprising of the Boston Showdown in May, the North American Hockey Classic in June, and The Brick Invitational in Edmonton in July.

The full team includes:

16 (F) Maddox Agius, Las Vegas, Nev.

20 (D) Harrison Cook, Escondido, Calif.

35 (G) Bean Dane, La Canada, Calif.

7 (D) Henry Haney, Paradise Valley, Ariz.

74 (G) Jake Johnson, San Marcos, Calif.

38 (D) Evgenii Karichkin, Anchorage, Alaska

77 (F) Hayes Kirian, Dallas, Texas

23 (F) Eli Kullberg, Anchorage, Alaska

37 (F) Jonathan Ma, Orange, Calif.

91 (F) Mark Mano, Torrance, Calif.

11 (F) Lincoln Pinkelman, Delta Junction, Alaska

49 (D) Kasen Pusateri, Gilbert, Ariz.

93 (D) Zak Rappleyea, Spring Valley, Calif.

34 (F) Tomas Svejkovsky, Point Roberts, Wash.

36 (F) Kyan Tosczak, Vista, Calif.

95 (F) Julian Wiles, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Western Selects 2013 Brick Team coaches are Sam Graham as head coach, Shawn Pitcher, assistant coach, and Andrew Cohen, assistant coach and general manager.

For the 2022-2023 season, Graham is also the head coach for the Los Angeles Jr. Kings 12UAAA Quebec team and assistant coach for the 16UAAA team.

For more information on Western Selects, visit www.westernselectshockey.com. To watch live-streamed games, or to learn more about the Brick Invitational, visit www.brickhockey.ca.