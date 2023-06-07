The sun greeted thousands of visitors Wednesday — opening day of the San Diego County Fair with five new rides getting reviews like “insane,” “worth every penny” and “pretty show.”

Turnout was good, with thousands of people strolling down the Midway into the Fun Zone and over to the infield for the kids rides.

The fair offers more than 80 rides — some fast, some stomach churning and two Ferris wheels that offer ocean views.

Here are the new rides:

The Joker 360 (Fun Zone) is a giant 16-seat pendulum that swings clockwise and counterclockwise, up and over and back again, offering a thrilling G-force. Riders experience high speeds and free-falling sensations simultaneously.

Riders getting off the ride commented: “like a roller coaster that isn’t on a track,” “worth every penny,” “scary,” “great” and “just when you think it’s over – it’s not.”

Medusa (Fun Zone) is a long propeller arm ride that seats four people on each end in a gondola. Riders buckle in with their feet dangling.

As Medusa starts rotating from bottom to top, it gains speed, giving riders a 3.5 G-force experience. This journey tops out at 13 stories above the ground, and when the gondola below is being loaded and unloaded, there is just enough of a stop at the top to experience the San Diego County Fair’s bird’s-eye view.

It is a fast ride — but not stomach-drop fast.

Riders said of Medusa: “insane,” “scary,” “definitely fun,” “Feeling like you are falling backwards, but doesn’t feel like you are going to die,” “adrenaline rush” and “nice view.”

Sea Ray (Fun Zone), a stunning clipper ship that swings riders back and forth up to 50-feet in the air. Combined with a pretty light show and energetic music, the Sea Ray is a hit with families and teens.

Holding 32 riders per voyage, Sea Ray is considered a high-intensity ride, especially for those seated at the far ends of the ship. For a tamer ride, riders can sit midship.

Reviews for the Sea Ray included: “recommended for grandkids,” “didn’t make me dizzy,” “wasn’t terrifying, but good,” “made me feel like I was going to throw up,” and “I like it.”

Juke Box Funhouse (Fun Zone) features images of rock stars and album covers. Dating back to the 1900s, fun houses continue to be a popular attraction, offering a journey through obstacles complete with moving floors, revolving barrels, slides and plenty of other tricks and shticks.

Fairgoers who are 36 inches or taller travel through the inner workings of the music machine, while they sing along to the classics.

Reviews were “fun for kids,” “fun to look at a lot of album covers,” “a lot of rock and roll stuff in there,” pretty good for every age” and “the slide is pretty slow.”

Rockin Rodeo (Kids Zone) is a mirror maze, two-story “walkthrough” glass house full of illusion and fun.

Fairgoers navigate through a labyrinth of reflections. Who knows where one mirror ends and the next begins?

Rockin Rodeo is made of reflective corridors, including a hidden staircase to the top deck and slide.



Kids said about the ride: “I got lost in there for a minute,” “it’s good,” “the slide is fun” and “I can go so fast.”

Ride lovers can get their fix and save some money by taking advantage of the Pepsi Pay-One-Price Ride Days, good for unlimited Fun Zone or Kids Zone rides for one price on any Wednesday and Thursday in June from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Fairgoers can buy early and save: Pick up a discount code at any San Diego County 7–Eleven or Speedway store and save an additional $5 when you buy any two 20-ounce Pepsi bottles. Coupons are not accepted at any fairgrounds on-site ticket booths.



To save on the price of admission, parking, Pay-One-Price Ride wristbands, BlastPass for game and ride tickets and more, click this link.



The San Diego County Fair will also offer Passport to Savings, a little green coupon book valued at more than $1,000 that includes over 100 offers with big savings for fairgoers on food, rides, shopping and attractions.



On Fridays is free fair admission for kids 12 and younger, a savings of $17 per child. Kids ages 5 and younger are admitted free every day.

Service members also have an option to purchase reduced-price military tickets through GovX.



Cash is not accepted for parking, admission tickets or carnival rides and games. Fairgoers can find Cash-to-Credit ATM machines throughout the fairgrounds to exchange cash for a prepaid debit card.

More information on the San Diego County Fair is available at SDFair.com.

The 2023 San Diego County Fair’s theme is “Get Out There,” a celebration of the great outdoors and all that the county has to offer, including the fair (and its rides) spread primarily throughout the Fun Zone and Kids Zone.

The San Diego County Fair, closed Mondays and Tuesdays, runs through July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.