A Pacific Surfliner train. Photo courtesy of Amtrak

Another landslide in the San Clemente area forced a renewed halt in passenger rail service through southern Orange County on Monday.

The tracks used by Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains were closed around 8 a.m. between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano as crews inspected what appeared to be another significant movement of the hillside overlooking the tracks, just below the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens.

Some of the mud and rocks wound up abutting the train tracks.

ALERT: As of 11:00am PT, All Train services between Oceanside (OSD) and Irvine (IRV) are currently stopped. Alternate transportation is being provided. Updated information to come. #SurflinerAlert — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) June 5, 2023

“The tracks will reopen once the debris has been cleared and it is determined safe to operate trains through the area,” Amtrak said in a statement.

The railroad said it was scheduling buses to assist passengers Monday, and a bus bridge would be in effect between Oceanside and Irvine on Tuesday.

Metrolink said it would provide stranded passengers with $50 Uber vouchers to reach their final destinations.

The tracks had been closed for about a month starting in late April due to the unstable hillside, but had reopened on May 27.

There was no immediate estimate of how long the line would be closed after this latest landslide.

City News Service contributed to this article.