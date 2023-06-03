There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $65 million.
Four tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including at a Shell gas station, 3480 Del Lago Blvd., in Escondido.
Each is worth $12,140, the California Lottery announced. The others were sold at supermarkets in Hayward and Foster City, and a gas station in Redwood City.
The numbers drawn Saturday night were 7, 19, 30, 37, 43 and the Mega number was 16. The jackpot was $64 million.
The drawing was the 58th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41.4 million according to the California Lottery.
– City News Service