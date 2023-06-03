SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $65 million.

Four tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including at a Shell gas station, 3480 Del Lago Blvd., in Escondido.

Each is worth $12,140, the California Lottery announced. The others were sold at supermarkets in Hayward and Foster City, and a gas station in Redwood City.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 7, 19, 30, 37, 43 and the Mega number was 16. The jackpot was $64 million.

The drawing was the 58th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41.4 million according to the California Lottery.

– City News Service