SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, was sold at a supermarket in Bonita and is worth $1,036,009, the California Lottery announced.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $109 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 2, 4, 54, 61, 62 and the Powerball number was 14. The jackpot was $259 million.

The drawing was the 18th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.