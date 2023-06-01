A man warms himself at a fire pit after being in the ocean on the overcast day. Photo by Chris Stone

If you didn’t like San Diego’s gloomy coastal weather in May, take a deep breath because there’s more ahead.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego forecasts a deep marine lawyer for the next seven days, though with slightly warmer temperatures.

“A deep marine layer will decrease in depth over the weekend, but with night and morning coastal low clouds still extending well inland and covering much of the valleys,” the weather service said in its Thursday morning forecast update.

Then beginning Monday, a low-pressure system from the west “will bring cooling, a deeper marine layer, and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms,” according to the federal agency.

Today we transition from May Gray to June Gloom. Slight warming will be noted for inland areas today, but highs are still expected to be below normal region-wide.#CAwx #JuneGloom #WhereIsTheSun pic.twitter.com/kJLJi7pfBB — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 1, 2023

High temperatures along the coast will be in the mid to upper 60s every day through next Wednesday, with inland temperatures a few degrees higher.

At least it will be warm and sunny in the San Diego County deserts, with highs in the mid 90s to low 100s.