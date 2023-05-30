Chilly in her new habitat. SeaWorld San Diego photo

SeaWorld San Diego has welcomed Chilly, a rescued southern sea otter, just in time for National World Otter Day on Wednesday, park officials announced.

Chilly was rescued in 2021 from trauma associated with fishing line entanglement. After being deemed non-releasable, she was transported to SeaWorld earlier this month to live at Otter Outlook with six other rescued sea otters.

“We have been impressed with Chilly’s quick adjustment to her new environment at SeaWorld,” said John Stewart, Zoological Curator at SeaWorld San Diego. “She has been getting along with the other otters and her care team and is exhibiting a playful personality,”

Southern sea otters are found exclusively along the coast of Central California. The California population of sea otters is less than 3,000 animals and the species is currently listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.