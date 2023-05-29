A giant flag flies at half-staff at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

All city of San Diego administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 29 for the Memorial Day holiday.

Trash Pickup and Disposal

Curbside trash, recyclables, and yard waste will not be collected on Memorial Day for customers served by the city’s Environmental Services Department. Trash will be collected one day later than regularly scheduled for the remainder of the week. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

The city’s Miramar Landfill, Greenery, and Recycling Center will be closed. The city’s Container Sales at 8353 Miramar Place will also be closed.

Permits and Inspections

Development Services Department Virtual Counter appointments and inspection services will be closed. All other online services, including researching zoning information, submitting new project applications, resubmittals, and payments will be available by visiting sandiego.gov/DSD.

Recreational Activities

Golf courses will be open during normal hours. Holiday rates apply.

The Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park, and all city skate parks will be open. The Tecolote Canyon Nature Center will be closed.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed. This includes the Municipal Gym, Morley Field, and Balboa Park Activity Center. Check with other individual museums and attractions for holiday schedules.

Barrett and Hodges reservoirs will be closed on Memorial Day. All other city reservoirs will be open during regular hours.

Parking Enforcement

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones, and posted street sweeping routes within the city of San Diego will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary. Please read posted signage.

Additional closures within the city of San Diego:

All libraries.

City swimming pools and city recreation centers.

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District offices.

The Testing, Employment Information Center, and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department.

Your Safe Place – A Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657. If there is an immediate danger to someone or a medical emergency, they should call 9-1-1. Additional information can be found on the San Diego Police Department’s domestic violence webpage.

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.