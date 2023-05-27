Cloudy skies over University City on Saturday afternoon. Courtesy UCSD HPWREN network

A persistent trough over San Diego County was predicted to keep a deep marine layer in place through next week, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Early Saturday morning drizzle in the San Diego metro area accumulated to 0.01 inches at the San Diego Airport, University Heights and Clairemont, the NWS said.

Marine clouds could develop and spread well inland over the lower mountain slopes each night and morning, forecasters said.

Clearing was expected to be limited most days, and some patchy drizzle was possible as well, forecasters said. The best chance for more widespread drizzle or light rain was in the middle of next week.

Saturday’s high temperatures were expected to be in the upper 60s near the coast, 70s in the valleys, 80s in the mountains and up to 97 in the desert, according to the NWS. Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the 50s, and in the 60s in the desert.

The upper trough was expected to move east Thursday for warmer days and a shallower marine layer next weekend.

Long period south swells were likely to maintain elevated surf and a moderate or high risk of rip currents at the beaches through the Memorial Day weekend. The highest surf may occur on the south-facing beaches where sets of 5 to 6 feet were possible. Elevated surf and strong currents could create hazardous swimming conditions.

–City News Service