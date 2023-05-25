The San Diego County International Airport. Photo courtesy KPBS News.

Whether you are headed out of town for Memorial Day this weekend or later in the summer, make sure you are prepared.

San Diego International Airport is expecting to see more passengers this summer than at any time since the beginning of the pandemic.

With Memorial Day weekend around the corner and New T1 construction in full swing, SAN encourages passengers and those picking up/dropping t ahead.

“Memorial Day weekend marks the traditional start of the busy summer travel season,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. “We are already seeing about a 12 percent increase in passenger volumes compared to last year, and these numbers will only grow after this weekend.”

Passengers can expect congestion in front of the existing Terminal 1 and on the roadways approaching the airport. Also, with construction underway on the new Terminal 1 parking structure (scheduled to open in late-2024), on-airport parking is extremely limited. Parking is currently available at Terminal 2 Parking Plaza.

Beginning in June, expect additional construction impacts on the roadways along and approaching the airport.

Below are suggested tips for travelers coming through SAN during the summer months:

Check your flight status . Before coming to the airport, check with your airline to confirm your flight time.

Arrive early – Don’t cut it close . Expect traffic congestion due to construction. Plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight. Busiest times curbside are 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. View current construction impacts at NewT1.com.

Make parking reservations – secure your spot . Anyone planning to park at the airport should make reservations in advance. Reservations can be made for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or curbside valet. Make reservations here.

They were traveling around SAN. If parking in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza but flying from Terminal 1, passengers can ride the Terminal Loop Shuttle which transports passengers between the two terminals efficiently.

Free electric shuttle . The San Diego Flyer is a free shuttle bus service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pick-up is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick-up/drop-off is at 12:30 a.m.

Get dropped off or use a ride-share . Have friends or family drop off or pick up. Lyft, Uber, or other rideshare options are also alternatives.

Follow the signs . Whether dropping off or picking up passengers, please follow construction signage and stay within marked lanes. Be alert and ensure car doors and personal belongings are not blocking other drivers and passengers. Lastly, follow the directions of Airport Traffic Officers – they are there to ensure the safety of everyone at the airport.

Skip the traffic . Picking up? Avoid circling! The Cell Phone Ln the Terminal 2 West Parking Lot on McCain Road is the perfect place to wait for your party. The lot is open from 5 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Once at the airport, sit back and shop, dine, and relax . Shops and restaurants inside the terminals are open to provide travel necessities, meals, snacks, and more. Visit san.org/Shop-Dine-Relax for hours and locations of SAN concessionaires.

To learn more about construction impacts, transit options, and more, visit newt1.com.