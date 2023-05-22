San Diego Humane Society congratulates Brian Daugherty as its new Executive Vice President. Photo courtesy SDHS

San Diego Humane Society congratulates Brian Daugherty as its new Executive Vice President.

Daugherty was promoted after serving for seven years as Senior Vice President and Chief Philanthropy & Communications Officer at San Diego Humane Society.

In his new role, Daugherty will add oversight of operations, to help with the vision, direction, and evaluation of all departments.

With more than 25 years of experience in philanthropy and a passion for animal welfare, Daugherty’s guidance plays a role in “Inspiring Compassion” in San Diego County and beyond.

“Brian’s promotion is designed to enable staff and volunteers at the core of the work we do: help pet families stay together,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. “As animal welfare continues to evolve, our work will evolve with it to best meet the needs of our community.”

Daugherty will continue to oversee philanthropy, marketing, and communications. His team is responsible for raising the vital funds allowing the nonprofit to provide safe shelter, nourishment, and specialized care to more than 40,000 animals annually.

“Together with our staff and volunteers, San Diego Humane Society is working tirelessly to create a world where all animals are valued and protected,” Daugherty said. “I’m excited to continue playing my part in this effort and helping to expand the impact we make as a national leader in animal welfare. We strive for excellence in all we do, so we can make a positive impact in the lives of animals and the people who love them.”

About San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society’s scope of social responsibility goes beyond adopting animals. It offers programs that strengthen the human-animal bond, prevent cruelty and neglect, provide medical care, educate the community, and serve as a safety net for all pet families. Serving San Diego County since 1880, San Diego Humane Society has campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside, Ramona, and San Diego. For more information, visit sdhumane. org<https://www.sdhumane.org/>.