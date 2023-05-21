Coronado Public Services pulled a huge live lobster that washed up on the shoreline this month and placed it back into a more appropriate habitat bayside. Photo via @CoronadoCity Twitter

Night and morning low clouds were likely to continue across the San Diego County coast and valleys each day this week, with minimal clearing expected for the coast, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Thunderstorms were possible across the mountains and desert Sunday, with isolated storms possible across the mountains on Monday.

Sunday’s high temperatures were expected to be in the upper 60s near the coast, 70s in the valleys, 80s in the mountains and up to 102 in the desert, according to the NWS. Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the 50s.

Troughing could take hold of the western United States through much of the upcoming week leading to a deepening marine layer, cooler temperatures and drier conditions.

City News Service contributed to this article.