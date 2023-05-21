Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Courtesy photo

Fairmont Grand Del Mar announced recently it will host a variety of summer camps for children.

Here’s a lineup of what’s planned at the resort:

Fairmont Grand Del Mar’s Kids Camps include:

Golf – Tennis – Swim Camp : Junior athletes are invited to learn the basics or sharpen their skills in golf and tennis, followed by fun at the pool. Junior Golf Instructors will provide guidance towards all aspects of the game in a fun, playful atmosphere. The camp will cover full swing, short game, putting, rules and etiquette on the course. Tennis Professionals will introduce the game of tennis with the basic strokes of forehand, backhand and volleys in a high energy atmosphere that will include fun, competitive games. Ages: 7-13 Dates: Monday-Wednesday (July 3-5, July 17-19, July 31-August 2) Times: 10:45 am to 2:15 pm daily Price: $300-$350 per camper for the week To reserve, contact: Lynn Lewis (lynn.lewis@fairmont.com)

: Junior athletes are invited to learn the basics or sharpen their skills in golf and tennis, followed by fun at the pool. Junior Golf Instructors will provide guidance towards all aspects of the game in a fun, playful atmosphere. The camp will cover full swing, short game, putting, rules and etiquette on the course. Tennis Professionals will introduce the game of tennis with the basic strokes of forehand, backhand and volleys in a high energy atmosphere that will include fun, competitive games. Golf & Games Camp: Research has shown that children develop technical skills faster through game-based learning. It has become a stage commonly termed as FUNdamentals. Over four days, games will cover almost all possible shots on the golf course, so they are ready to play. Ages: 5-13 Dates: Monday-Thursday (July 10-13, July 24-27, August 7-10) Times: 10 am to 12:45 pm daily Price: $350-$500 per camper for the week To reserve, contact: Eric Nilsson (eric.nilsson@fairmont.com)

Research has shown that children develop technical skills faster through game-based learning. It has become a stage commonly termed as FUNdamentals. Over four days, games will cover almost all possible shots on the golf course, so they are ready to play. Explorer’s Camp: Explore new activities daily with a week full of adventure at the Kids Explorer’s Club. The week includes Game Day, Flora + Fauna, Explorers Adventure, Zoo Day, Surf and Sand, Going Green and Fun in the Sun. Ages: 5-12 Dates: All Summer Times: 9 am to 5 pm daily Price: 5 Days/ $700 half day, $1400 full day (10% off for members) To reserve, contact: Danielle Balcom (danielle.balcom@fairmont.com)

Explore new activities daily with a week full of adventure at the Kids Explorer’s Club. The week includes Game Day, Flora + Fauna, Explorers Adventure, Zoo Day, Surf and Sand, Going Green and Fun in the Sun.