A thunderstorm over the Japatul Valley. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Thunderstorms were possible over San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon through Monday, with the most widespread activity likely occurring Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Persistent low clouds may occur each night and morning across the coast and valleys through next week, with minimal clearing for the coast each day, forecasters said.

Saturday’s high temperatures were expected to be in the upper 60s near the coast, 70s in the valleys, 80s in the mountains and up to 100 in the desert, according to the NWS. Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the 50s.

Cooling, a deepening marine layer and drier conditions were expected early next week, the NWS said.

At county beaches, a southerly swell may continue to dissipate Saturday, with most surf below 6 feet. The rip current risk was likely to remain high Saturday but then decrease Sunday.

–City News Service