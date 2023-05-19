All eastbound motorists will be detoured to the Caliente Avenue off-ramp and turn left at the traffic signal to continue north on Caliente Avenue, then turn right at Otay Mesa Road to continue eastbound.

Through traffic to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry can turn right at La Media Road and turn right to the eastbound SR-905 La Media Road on-ramp. Signs will be posted directing motorists through the detour.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

