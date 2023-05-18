The Clairemont Pool in San Diego. Courtesy of the city

The city of San Diego’s Parks and Recreation Department is hiring seasonal and year-round pool guards for its 15 swimming pool facilities.

The department will host a hiring fair one Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Clairemont Pool, 3600 Clairemont Dr.

Interested candidates should first apply online for a Pool Guard I or Pool Guard II position. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older.

“We are looking for about 100 more pool lifeguards to join our ranks,” said San Diego Aquatics District Manager Nicole McNeil. “This is a great opportunity to take on a job that is not only fun but serves the community by ensuring the safety of our aquatics patrons.”

Another hiring fair will be offered on Saturday, June 24, at the Allied Gardens Pool, 6707 Glenroy St.