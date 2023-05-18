Spring break in Coronado. Photo via @CoronadoCity Twitter

Coronado Beach cracked the “Dr. Beach” 2023 top 10 beaches in America list released Thursday, with the coastal scientist and professor behind the annual rankings calling it “the toast of Southern California.”

Stephen Leatherman, who has gone by “Dr. Beach” in reviewing the country’s shorelines over the past three decades, placed Coronado Beach at No. 6 in this year’s list.

“It is a veritable oasis by the sea that is hundreds of yards wide,” Leatherman wrote. “With its subtropical vegetation, unique Mediterranean climate and fine sparkling sand, beachgoers flock to this beach for great ship- watching and the summer’s warm and mild surf. The local landmark, Hotel del Coronado, was built over a hundred years ago; kings, sheiks, actors and actresses have stayed at this iconic hotel.”

The beach ranked No. 7 on Leatherman’s 2022 list and has been a regular inclusion on Leatherman’s annual rankings.

Rounding out the top 10 beaches on this year’s list are: St. George Island State Park in Florida; Duke Kahanamoku Beach in Oahu’s Waikiki; Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York; Caladesi Island State Park in Dunedin and Clearwater, Florida; Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina; Wailea Beach in Maui, Hawaii; Beachwalker Park in Kiawah Island, South Carolina; Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii; and Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

–City News Service