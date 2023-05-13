California Lottery Mega Millions game.

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in last night’s drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing grew to $113 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 1, 2, 23, 40, 45 and the Mega number was 15.

Friday’s jackpot was $99 million. It was the seventh drawing since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

There were also no tickets sold in California matching five numbers, but missing the Mega number. Such a ticket would have been worth $516,626, lottery officials said.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

–City News Service