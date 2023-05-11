SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing grew to $58 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 12, 13, 33, 40, 43, with the Mega number, 26. The potential jackpot was $57 million.

It was the 51st drawing since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

Three tickets were sold matching five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the California Lottery announced. Those tickets were worth $15,945, with one sold in Bay Terraces, at the Ralph’s grocery store on 3011 Alta View Drive.

The other two tickets lacking the Mega number were sold in Diamond Bar and San Jose.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41.42 million, according to the California Lottery.

– City News Service