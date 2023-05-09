About 30 acres of blooms are still going strong, so The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch will extend its season an extra week through Sunday, May 21.

The visiting season at the ranch originally was scheduled to end after Mother’s Day. Colorful dancing of the Rancho Buena Vista High School’s Ballet Folklorico are featured on the 14th.

The Sea of Sunflowers, a five-acre patch featuring all shapes and sizes, is now blooming at the far north end, next to the blueberry patch. Some sunflowers stretch more than 12 feet high.

On Tuesday, visitors could see a Great Egret chowing down on a lizard and a rodent, perhaps a vole. The tall white bird was hunting in a bed of nasturtiums off the dirt path where visitors ride a tractor-pulled wagon.

Panorama of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. Photo by Chris Stone

In addition, The Flower Fields have:

The American Flag of Flowers

Tractor Wagon Rides

Sweet Pea Maze

Demonstration Garden

The Artist Gardens

Carlsbad Mining Company

And Historic Poinsettia Display

Most of the blooms in the maze are open, featuring red, white, purple and red petals with a strong fragrance.

Cut-out areas allow visitors to be surrounded by flowers in marked areas. Benches are available in those areas. Visitors are asked not to cross the green tape but stay on the paths.

The ranch is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Weekends have grown crowded, so officials recommend midweek visits.

Single ticket admission is $23 for adults, $21 for seniors 60+ and military, $12 for children 3–10, and free for children under three. Tickets must be purchased online.

Weekday specials include: