Forecasters are predicting cooler weather on Tuesday as a compact, fast-moving storm system moves over Southern California through the middle of this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Strong winds will impact the mountains and deserts Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, and a slight chance of light precipitation will become realized across the coast through the coastal slopes.
Highs Tuesday were forecast to be 64 to 67 near the coast, 65 to 70 in the western valleys, 60 to 70 in the mountains and 86 to 90 in the deserts, forecasters said.
A warming trend is expected to set in on Thursday, with above normal temperatures likely Friday through early next week.