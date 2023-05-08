Pelicans ride the air waves near La Jolla’s Windansea Beach. Photo by Ken Stone

Forecasters are predicting cooler weather on Tuesday as a compact, fast-moving storm system moves over Southern California through the middle of this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds will impact the mountains and deserts Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, and a slight chance of light precipitation will become realized across the coast through the coastal slopes.

Highs Tuesday were forecast to be 64 to 67 near the coast, 65 to 70 in the western valleys, 60 to 70 in the mountains and 86 to 90 in the deserts, forecasters said.

See more It's only Monday, but here's a look ahead to the weather at the end of the week. It will warm up Fri thru Sun, most notably in the deserts. Looking waaay ahead to next week, the CPC outlook projects above avg temps over the West from Monday, May 15th to Sunday, May 21st. #cawx pic.twitter.com/cE3AdpStJQ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 8, 2023

A warming trend is expected to set in on Thursday, with above normal temperatures likely Friday through early next week.