A Powerball lottery ticket. Photo via @Forbes Twitter

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $97 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 31, 39, 47, 51, 53 and the Powerball number was 6. The jackpot was $87 million.

The drawing was the seventh since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

There were also no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday will grow to $57 million, the California Lottery announced.

City News Service contributed to this article.