Surfers at Pacific Beach. Photo by Chris Stone

Slightly warmer weather was predicted in San Diego County Sunday and Monday, with breezy onshore winds occurring each afternoon and evening in the mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service said.

A healthy marine layer was expected Sunday, with night and morning low clouds extending into the valleys the next several days, forecasters said.

Highs Monday were forecast to be 65 to 69 near the coast, 70 inland, 72 to 77 in the western valleys, 64 to 74 in the mountains and 89 to 93 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

See more The next trough to impact CA, in what seems to be an endless stream of Pacific troughs, is the swirl of clouds 1,000 miles west of Washington today. It will track southeast Sun/Mon, and bring cooler, windy weather to SoCal Wed along with a chance of showers. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ETnNzciHy5 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 6, 2023

Chances for widespread, though generally light precipitation were predicted for Tuesday into Wednesday, along with cooler temperatures and strong onshore winds.

A pattern change later in the week may lead to gradual warming by next weekend.

Northwest winds with gusts around 20 knots were expected over outer coastal waters each afternoon and evening through Thursday. The strongest winds were likely on Tuesday, with gusts approaching 25 knots.

City News Service contributed to this article.