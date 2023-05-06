Kaitlyn Lockwood. Courtesy photo

If there’s one lesson that San Diego mom Kaitlyn Lockwood wants to teach her two kids, it’s: Follow your passion.

Lockwood knows the story of passion-chasing well. She’s the associate publisher and director at San Diego-based Silver Dolphin Press, where she worked her way up the industry after earning her degree in writing, literature and publishing from Boston’s Emerson College.

Lockwood oversees creating and printing various children’s books for ages 0 to 12, including board books, craft and activity books, chapter books, and more.

“This is my dream job,” she said. “It’s never boring, it’s always exciting, and I’m always learning something.”

Lockwood said her children have also played an active role in the books she chooses to print.

“My kids are my focus group,” she said. “Before I had kids, I remember a lot of parents telling me how my perspective will be different when I have kids. I can look at a story and tell when it might be a little too intense or a little too problematic for a child.”

Kaitlyn Lockwood with her family. Courtesy photo

Lockwood also knows when to jump on an opportunity. For example, when her kids became fans of the popular cartoon “Bluey,” she knew she wanted to publish the book version.

“We’re super excited to be looking at ‘Bluey,’” Lockwood said. “I look to my kids a lot to find out what’s the hot new thing, what are the books they’d pick to read and what they are interested in.”

By looking to her children and others, Lockwood’s team has published countless popular books, including the “You’re My Little” series. The series, a favorite among young children and their families, has 15 titles and has sold more than 3.5 million copies. Lockwood said she and her team plan to continue to expand the series.

Lockwood also plans to bring back “Rainbow Magic,” which has more than 200 titles since it first appeared in the early 2000s. She’s also planning to print more affordable picture books to make literacy more inclusive.

“I think it’s incredibly important to make books accessible,” Lockwood said. “There’s a renewed focus on reading physical books for enjoyment. I think it’s a wonderful thing.”

It is also wonderful for Lockwood’s children to see her mom follow her passion for the publishing world.

“I hope they see their mom as a working mom who encourages them to follow their passions — to be creative, to work hard and to do what makes them happy,” she said. “Being able to hold a book that I worked on is the best feeling in the world.”

____

San Diego Moms is published every Saturday. Have a story idea? Email hoaq@timesofsandiego.com and follow her on Instagram at @hoawritessd.