Cool weather was forecast for San Diego County and the rest of Southern California through the middle of next week, forecasters said Saturday.

Saturday’s highs were expected to be in the 60s near the coast and in the valleys, 57 to 67 in the mountains and up to 85 in the desert, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the 40s, and in the 50s in the desert.

Some precipitation may occur in the Southern California coastal valleys on Wednesday. Early precipitation estimates looked to be on the lighter side.

Temperatures are expected to warm up later in the week.

Northwest winds with gusts around 20 knots may be possible each afternoon and evening through Thursday in outer coastal waters. The strongest winds should occur Tuesday, with gusts approaching 25 knots.

