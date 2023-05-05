Super bloom of poppies at Gold Gulch in Balboa Park. Photo via @CityofSanDiego Twitter

The remnants of a late-season storm that soaked parts of San Diego County were moving out of the area Friday, but forecasters said some isolated light showers may occur along and near the coast again Saturday morning.

Highs Saturday were forecast to be 64 to 67 near the coast, 63 to 68 in the western valleys, 56 to 65 in the mountains and 80 to 83 in the deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

See more Saturday will be another day of below average temperatures (see second image). Sunday and Monday will be a little warmer in the valleys, mountains and deserts, but the coastal areas will remain relatively unchanged. #cawx pic.twitter.com/SDMTKj1Rz5 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 5, 2023

Mainly dry weather with a slight warm-up is forecast through Monday, but daytime highs will still be cooler than average.

Cooling will be reinforced again next week as gusty onshore flow resumes beneath another incoming trough, possibly accompanied by more light precipitation as the marine layer deepens.

Warmer and drier weather is expected to return for the latter half of next week, according to meteorologists.