Motorist deal with ongoing rain. File photo by Chris Stone

Forecasters are predicting widespread light rain over San Diego County on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Scattered showers and areas of drizzle are expected throughout the day with a 20% chance of thunderstorms.

“A cold, low-pressure system will bring showers this morning, decreasing in the afternoon, with a few lingering showers for tonight into Friday morning,” the weather service said.

Rainfall totals were expected to range from a tenth of an inch to over half an inch. The snow level will be around 5,500 to 6,000 feet

High temperatures on Thursday were expected to be around 5 degrees cooler than on Wednesday in most areas, but up to 15 degrees cooler in the mountains.

The weather service predicted highs of 62 along the coast, 60 to 63 in the western valleys, 53 to 58 near the foothills, 46 to 55 in the mountains and 70 to 75 in the deserts.

Drier and gradually warmer weather is forecast for Saturday through Monday.