Recent photos from April show the snow still evident at Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park. Photo courtesy CA Department of Parks and Recreation

California State Parks Wednesday issued a travel notice for outdoor enthusiasts planning a trip to the Tahoe region, due to the historic snowpack in the Sierra.

Many state parks still have 3-6 inches of snow throughout campgrounds and day-use areas. While temperatures in the forecast should assist the snow in melting, park staff still do not have the access they normally have at this time of year to begin cleaning the facility, repairing damage, and charging water systems.

As a result, the opening of campgrounds Emerald Bay State Park, Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park, Grover Hot Springs State Park, Plumas-Eureka State Park, and Tahoe State Recreation Area will be delayed for Memorial Day weekend. Donner Memorial State Park may be delayed in opening; staff will reassess in the coming weeks.

Reservations for affected parties will be canceled and full refunds issued. Park websites and the State Parks’ reservation system — ReserveCalifornia.com — will have the most up-to-date information on scheduled opening dates.

Current conditions and re-scheduled openings are as follows:

Donner Memorial State Park: Still under snow coverage, with ponding after snowmelt. Originally, scheduled to open on May 26, the opening of one or more loops MAY be delayed. Staff will reassess within the next two weeks.

Emerald Bay State Park: Eagle Point Campground still has significant snowdrifts and a large melt pond in the roadway. Originally scheduled to open on June 8, now on reservations starting Friday, June 16.

Ed Z'berg Sugar Pine Point State Park: Currently there is 3-6' of snow in the campground and many areas are inaccessible for staff, including facilities and water valves. Originally scheduled to open for Memorial Day weekend, now scheduled to open for reservations on Wednesday, June 14.

Grover Hot Springs State Park: Sparse snowdrifts, some ponding of standing water, and repairs to the water system being made. Campground will be on reservations starting Friday, June 2.

Plumas-Eureka State Park: This campground has the most snow of any of the Sierra campgrounds, there is still unassessed damage under snow. Originally scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, now scheduled to open Friday, June 16.

Tahoe State Recreation Area: Still under several feet of snow with water system repairs scheduled. Originally opening on Memorial Day weekend, now scheduled to open Friday, June 16.

It should be noted that these openings could be further delayed if additional damage or conditions warrant. Additionally, if conditions improve, camping may reopen sooner on a first-come, first-serve basis. State Parks thanks the public for its patience and understanding.

Learn more at parks.ca.gov.