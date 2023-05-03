The San Diego Rescue Mission mobile shower. Photo by Julie Pendray

Homelessness-focused nonprofit the San Diego Rescue Mission will unveil Wednesday its newest shower trailer in National City at the future location of its National City Navigation Center.

The mobile four-stall shower trailer will provide personal hygiene as well as referrals to resources for unsheltered South Bay residents.

“Living on the streets poses great risks for increased health and hygiene issues,” said Donnie Dee, CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission. “By offering a hot shower and building relationships with folks experiencing homelessness, we hope to connect them to additional services — whether that’s a temporary or long-term shelter, referrals, or pairing them with one of our mentor volunteers.”

Since 1955, the San Diego Rescue Mission has been providing meals, shelter, clothing, education and job-skills training for men, women, and single parents with children experiencing homelessness.

The Rescue Mission’s Shower Ministry — which has been operating in North County since 2022 — has provided more than 2,500 showers to people experiencing homelessness and referred over 1,200 people seeking help to other services.

The Rescue Mission has plans to operate the new mobile showers at up to three locations in South Bay and estimates serving 75 people per week, providing a total of 3,900 hot showers in a year.