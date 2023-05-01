Photo courtesy of Makers Arcade

Makers Arcade Spring Fair at the Port of San Diego will return to the Broadway Pier for the 6th year — on Mother’s Day weekend.

The annual shopping event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will host more than 110 local makers for a seasonal shopping experience with photo displays, gourmet food, live music, cocktails, workshops and more.

“The pier will be decked out with springtime fun, creating a very special opportunity to shop while enjoying waterfront views,” said San Diego Makers co-founder Kristin Dinnis, who organizes the event with Sarah Anderson, Brittany Wiczek, and Brook Dailey.

Guests can also expect live music from DJ Al Page, Amm, Puerto, DEVV LOV, and DALL & The Table Arts Society.

The first 100 people will receive a free swag bag filled with vendor goods and merch each day. All attendees will be entered to win a free night’s stay in one of The Holiday’s vintage trailers.

Guests can also enjoy gourmet food and drinks on-site from Salt + Lime, ZsBuddies Sushi & Ramen, Dang Brothers Pizza, Bread & Cheese Catering, and Chuchulucos. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters will also have their “Baby Bird” coffee cart, serving up fresh brewed gourmet coffees.

Admission is $6 online before the event, or $7 at the door. There will also be a limited number of VIP packages available at www.MakersArcade.com. For tickets and more information, visit www.makersarcade.com. And follow along on Instagram at @makersarcade.