Caltrans has begun the rehabilitation of aging culverts at on- and off-ramps as well as some surface streets throughout State Route 78 (SR-78). Crews have identified 35 culverts for rehabilitation between Interstate 5 (I-5) and Interstate 15 (I-15).

Drainage repairs will include Cured-In Place Pipe liner and pipe invert paving to eliminate the need for open excavation and to reduce public impacts. In areas where excavation is needed for pipe replacement, night work will be implemented from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Recent increases in wet weather have shown that projects like these are necessary to maintain drainage capacity before they become an issue”, said Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda, “This project will not only help ensure that the roadway is protected from erosion but will also improve roadway quality, function, and service life to reduce future maintenance and construction efforts”.

Road rehabilitation efforts include resurfacing pavement at the El Camino Real overcrossing and on SR-78 between the eastbound Plaza Drive onramp and Emerald Drive on- and off-ramps. Crews will also repair/replace median concrete barriers, guard railing, fencing, signs, and pavement delineation/markings.

Improved electrical wiring and lighting as well as new landscaping is also planned.

The project cost of $22 million is funded through the State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP) with 89% coming from the Federal Government and 12% from the Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account created under voter-approved Senate Bill 1.

Construction in multiple stages began mid-February 2023 and should conclude by mid-2025. At the conclusion of the work, motorists will see and feel an improvement in ride quality and benefit from the increased service life of the drainage and roadway.

The work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations.

Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert. For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

