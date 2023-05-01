Photo courtesy of San Diego Moms

San Diego Moms, a lifestyle blog, announced it will host BLOOM, an event for new and expecting moms on Saturday, May 6 at San Diego’s UTC.

The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UTC’s Joya Kitchen, will introduce new and expecting moms to the latest must-have products, as well as the newest information possible from local experts. Guests will explore 30-plus exhibitors, ranging from baby brands to local healthcare providers.

“Motherhood is a remarkable and challenging journey. We wanted to provide new and expectant moms a unique experience that pampers, educates, and connects them all in one place,” said Niki Jones, owner and event organizer of San Diego Moms. “For me, one of the most important aspects of the event is truly the connection, because no one should go through this journey alone.”



Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at www.sdmomsbloom.com.