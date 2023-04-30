A damaged San Diego County home. Photo credit: County News Center

Certain rural homeowners who suffered damages in the winter storms may qualify for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant.

If eligible, the homeowners could be awarded a grant up to $40,675 to be used for home repairs due to storm damage that occurred between Dec. 27, 2022 and Jan. 31, 2023, according to San Diego County.

Nationwide, $55.7 million of Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant money is available until the funds run out. Homeowners are encouraged to seek aid as soon as possible since these funds are expected to be tapped quickly.

To apply, homeowners must first check the Property Eligibility Map to see if their address is located in a designated area. Click “accept” below the property eligibility disclaimer to proceed.

Applicants also may not exceed income limits. See the USDA Direct Limit Map for relevant low-income limits by county and family size.

For application questions, contact Patricia Coronado at Patty.coronado@usda.gov or (760) 355-2208, ext 109.