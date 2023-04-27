Skin Laundry in UTC. Courtesy photo

Skin Laundry, the company that “made laser facials a thing,” recently opened its second location in San Diego County with plans to open 100 clinics by the end of 2024.

The new location, in UTC, is an important market for Skin Laundry, said CEO Gregg Throgmartin, who previously led Fabletics. In a Q&A with Times of San Diego, Throgmartin explains why Skin Laundry is unique, his role in leading the company and what customers can expect after walking out of a Skin Laundry clinic.

Tell me about the background of Skin Laundry. Why was this company formed and what makes it unique?

Skin Laundry is a pioneering medical-based company founded on the belief that the technology and science reshaping skincare today should be available and accessible to all. To do this, they reimagined the high-downtime, often painful treatments once only available at the dermatologist’s office and, using the most advanced energy-based technology including medical-grade lasers and Thermo Mechanical Action resurfacing devices, developed proprietary protocols to perform transformative treatments that are safe for all skin types, virtually painless, and have little to no downtime. Skin Laundry launched its first location in Santa Monica in 2013, and now, with over half a million facials performed to date, it’s the world’s leading provider of laser facials.

Tell me about the research and development that went into creating the Skin Laundry products.

To enhance treatment efficacy and promote the “just laundered” feel at home, Skin Laundry developed a line of medical-grade skincare that is available in-clinic and online. The collection is both high in efficiency and low in maintenance. Our medical-grade serums are our best-sellers and were custom developed with our lead dermatologist to further enhance the results of our facials. Client favorites include sheet masks, pH Balancing Toner and Gentle hydrating cleanser

How does Skin Laundry stand apart from other laser treatments?

In the most simple terms, the treatments are quick, virtually painless, and require minimal to no downtime. It’s easy to get a treatment, no matter how busy you are. Since launching the first clinic in Santa Monica in 2013, Skin Laundry’s been recognized for “making laser facials a thing,” and named one of Fast Company’s “Beauty Startups to Watch.” The company is focused on delivering customized energy-based facials, and has performed more laser facials than anyone in the world. We currently have 30 clinics in the US, plus ten internationally, and are on track to own and operate 100 clinics by the end of 2024!

How quickly will customers see results? How do they maintain those results?

The number one question Skin Laundry nurses hear is: “How many treatments do I need until I see results?” The answer varies from person to person and while results will take time and multiple treatments, after the first treatment most clients notice their skin glows and is tighter and brighter. Skin Laundry treatments are designed to restructure the skin from within. Not only are the lasers correcting what you want to correct, they’re also preventing and improving the quality of your skin over time.

Just like doing laundry regularly, Skin Laundry believes in establishing a routine to maintain clean, bright, healthy skin –and they want that routine to be much more enjoyable than doing actual laundry. Our skincare experts will create a customized treatment plan to determine how often you should come in in order to achieve your personal skin goals. And to maintain healthy, glowing skin — and commit to coming in regularly — they recommend signing up for Skin Laundry’s Laundry Club membership.

What’s the best customer success story you’ve heard? Is there one in particular that stands out to you?

Many of our clients whose lives we changed now work with us at Skin Laundry. They were so blown away by the results and how it boosted their confidence that they wanted to be a part of others experiencing the same thing. Hearing those stories is actually what convinced me to become the CEO of Skin Laundry. I get to see clients’ results in photos, but I don’t get to talk with each one to see how it impacted them emotionally. But with our employees I really get to understand the bigger impact it had on their life.

You came from Fabletics. Why did you transfer to the health and wellness industry?

I joined the board of Skin Laundry while I was running Fabletics. Every time I’d visit a clinic the team members would show me their before and after photos — the results were incredible. One team member in Arizona shared her journey and it really moved me. She was living with her boyfriend (now husband) and had never been around him without makeup because she was insecure about her skin. She told me that Skin Laundry treatments changed that for her and it made me realize how many people out there struggle on a daily basis worrying about their skin. I wanted to help change that.

How did your role at Fabletics prepare you for your current position?

I am very experienced with fast growth and scaling quickly but responsibly. At Fabletics, I built the retail channel to a then pure ecommerce company and won Retail TouchPoints’ “2017 Retail Innovator Award.” Fabletics is now one of the largest activewear brands globally with over 70 locations worldwide. Fabletics also taught me that the wellness-minded consumer wants to be held accountable and wants reminders to help them stay on a better path. That is why we switched to a membership model at Skin Laundry when I came on board. It’s really helped people start a skincare routine and stick to it which, ultimately, means better results.

What’s next for Skin Laundry and you?

Skin Laundry is my dream company. I am blessed to have a team that I love, respect, and truly enjoy being on this journey with. The results we help our clients achieve motivates me to keep expanding so more people in more cities have access. We are on track to have 60 locations around the world by the end of 2023. That is almost double what we had at the end of last year. It’s really exciting. Major markets we are continuing to roll into include Boston/New England and Texas. We also plan to open more in Northern California following the success of our recently opened clinic in San Ramon, and more in Denver.

The medical team and I are constantly refining and improving our protocols to get better, faster results, still with little to no downtime.

For more information about Skin Laundry, go to www.skinlaundry.com.