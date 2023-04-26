Mega Millions lottery tickets. Photo via @nypost Twitter

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will grow to $38 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a deli in San Francisco and is worth $178,032, the California Lottery announced.

While tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or a multiple of $1 million, California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 8, 29, 46, 47, and 48 and the Mega number was 12. The estimated jackpot was $26 million.

The drawing was the second since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

— City News Service