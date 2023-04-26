Courtesy photo

The San Diego-based nonprofit FACE Foundation will hold its 12th annual Bags & Baubles fundraiser on Sunday in Rancho Santa Fe.

Presented by SKY Facial Plastic Surgery, Bags & Baubles features designer bags from various eras and price points. All proceeds from the items sold at this event will directly benefit pets in need of life-saving veterinary care.

Guests will also enjoy complimentary drinks, including fantastic wines, gourmet food with both vegan and vegetarian options, and live music.

Each item up for bid in the silent auction has been donated to FACE Foundation and will benefit a pet facing economic euthanasia – a reality that occurs when families are unable to afford life-saving treatment for their critically injured or ill pet. FACE is proud to be there to provide financial assistance and resources to families in need of a helping hand during these veterinary emergencies.

A $125 ticket provides access to this exciting event, as well as complimentary beverages, incredible food, and gourmet treats. Up for bid are hundreds of new and gently loved designer handbags, fine jewelry, sunglasses, accessories, men’s items, and more. Bags & Baubles is sure to be a fantastic day for both fashionistas and animal lovers to enjoy.

To register or learn more, visit www.face4pets.org.