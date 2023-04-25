Flautas de Papas Especiales. Courtesy photo

Casa de Bandini Mexican Restaurant, one of three restaurants within the Diane Powers’ Bazaar del Mundo Restaurant Group, recently announced new Spring menu items that have a fresh take on classic Mexican cuisines.

The dishes, which include vegetarian and vegan-friendly offerings, will be offered through the summer. The new dishes include:

Fÿsh Tacos Sabrosas

Partnering with San Diego company SeaCo. Catch, this dish includes two crispy vegetarian Fÿsh tacos served in corn tortillas with avocado, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and a side of chipotle ranch dressing, served with arroz Amarillo and black beans. SeaCo. Catch’s Fÿsh is a plant-based fish alternative to reduce animal consumption.

Spicy Salmon Tacos

The Spicy Salmon Tacos include grilled salmon seasoned to perfection in two fresh lettuce wraps topped with jicama slaw, shredded cabbage and habanero mango salsa.

Veggy Ceviche

This is a vegan twist on Casa de Bandini’s famous Ceviche. The Veggy Ceviche is made with marinated cauliflower florets combined with cilantro, onion, cucumbers and a hint of serrano chile to mimic the fresh, savory flavors of traditional fish ceviche.

Chicken A Diabla

Grilled chicken topped with a delicately balanced spicy diablo sauce and served with sides of Mexican rice, refried beans and sour cream.

Flautas de Papas Especiales

This dish includes three homemade tortillas with chipotle seasoned potatoes, mashed with onions, sweet peppers and garlic and lightly fried until golden brown. Enjoy with sides of refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and salsa Quemada.

Casa de Bandini is located at 1901 Calle Barcelona in The Forum shopping center in Carlsbad. It is part of Powers’ Bazaar del Mundo Restaurant Group, which also includes Casa Guadalajara in Old Town and Casa de Pico in La Mesa.

For more information, visit www.casadebandini.com.