SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $53 million.

There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, at a shop in Oakland’s Chinatown and at a Corona general store, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 12, 22, 41, 42, 43 and the Mega number was 18. The jackpot was $52 million.

The drawing was the 46th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

City News Service contributed to this article.