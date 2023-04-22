There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $53 million.
There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, at a shop in Oakland’s Chinatown and at a Corona general store, the California Lottery announced.
The numbers drawn Saturday night were 12, 22, 41, 42, 43 and the Mega number was 18. The jackpot was $52 million.
The drawing was the 46th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.
City News Service contributed to this article.